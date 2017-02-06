Madusa – WWE Performance Center Video, Table For 3 Update, Cathy Kelley On Enzo Amore’s Attacker

– Cathy Kelley looks at who could be Enzo Amore’s attacker in this new video from WWE Digital.

– As noted, a new “Table For 3” will air on the WWE Network this coming Monday after RAW goes off the air. The guests will be WWE Hall of Famers Bob Orton, Ric Flair and Bruno Sammartino. Below is the official synopsis with Randy Orton incorrectly listed:

“Randy Orton, Ric Flair, and Bruno Sammartino – 3 Champions spanning 3 generations share amazing stories from their legendary careers.”

– Below is video of WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa) recently working as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The former Women’s Champion talks about how Triple H asked her about coaching a few years ago as she was being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. She also talks about The Mae Young Classic and says the tournament is long overdue.