Mae Young Classic Competitor Comments On Bloody Tampon Spot

Former Mae Young Classic competitor Priscilla Kelly commented on the viral video of her pulling a bloody tampon from her crotch and shoving it in the face of her opponent:
Hey guys. Ya know, it's all fake.
21+ show with a bar. Can't take life so serious all the time.
Call me what you will… 🌹
— The Priscilla Kelly (@priscillakelly_) January 5, 2019
A penis is funny and awesome.
A vagina is disgusting and trashy. #Equality?
— The Priscilla Kelly (@priscillakelly_) January 6, 2019
Really had no intentions of going "viral", I just thought it was funny. But thanks, guys!
— The Priscilla Kelly (@priscillakelly_) January 5, 2019
Priscilla Kelly giving Tuna the TUNA! #SuburbanFightProWrestling #SuburbanFight #PriscillaKelly #Tuna @priscillakelly_ @Suburbanxfight pic.twitter.com/nmyRW8OEXq
— Adam Ramirez (@AdamRivalPro) December 31, 2018