Mae Young Classic Competitor Comments On Bloody Tampon Spot

Former Mae Young Classic competitor Priscilla Kelly commented on the viral video of her pulling a bloody tampon from her crotch and shoving it in the face of her opponent:

Hey guys. Ya know, it's all fake.

21+ show with a bar. Can't take life so serious all the time.

Call me what you will… 🌹

— The Priscilla Kelly (@priscillakelly_) January 5, 2019