Mae Young Classic Competitor Gets Engaged To GFW Star, Charlotte Flair Visits China, Birthdays

– Renee Michelle, who competed in WWE’s Mae Young Classic, recently got engaged to Global Force Wrestling star Rockstar Spud.

The couple made the announcement last Friday on Facebook.

– Celebrating birthdays today are WWE NXT referee Drake Wuertz (33), WWE Hall of Famer Don Muraco (68), former WWE Tag Team Champion Trevor Murdoch (37), former WWE and TNA star Matt Morgan (41), and Steve Keirn (66).

– While in China to promote the launch of WWE Network and WWE’s September 17 Live Event, Charlotte Flair “spreads her wings.”