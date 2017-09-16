Mae Young Classic Competitor Princesa Sugehit Unmasked At CMLL Event (Photos and Video)


PWMania.com Staff


Princesa Sugehit, who recently competed in the WWE Mae Young Classic, lost a mask vs. mask match on Saturday and revealed her face to the world.

At CMLL’s 84th anniversary show in Mexico City, Sugehit faced off against Zeuxis in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

The first fall went to Sugehit while Zeuxis won the second. Finally, Zeuxis caught Sugehit with a Spanish Fly to secure the victory.

Following the loss, Sugehit took off her mask in the middle of the ring.

Princesa is the first woman to lose her mask at a CMLL anniversary show.

In this video, an emotional Princesa talked about losing her prized mask.

