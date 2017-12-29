Mae Young Classic Competitor Reveals Why Her WWE Contract Was Rescinded

WWE Mae Young Classic competitor Jazzy Gabert was a recent guest on The Edge & Christian Pod of Awesomeness and discussed a variety of topics, including her connection with professional wrestling, her journey, being part of TNA, wrestling in Japan, MMA, the Mae Young Classic and more.

When asked about her current status in wrestling, Gabert noted that she received a WWE contract coming out of the Mae Young Classic tournament, but that during the medical testing, WWE learned that her neck had three herniated discs and unfortunately, due to that reason, the company rescinded the deal. Gabert stated that surgery is next on the agenda for her, as she has dealt with numbness in her arms and her shoulders.

The show is available in full at this link.