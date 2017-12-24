Magnum TA Talks About Tessa Blanchard, Ricochet’s Use of Social Media, More

Magnum TA was recently on The Ross Report podcast (transcript via WrestlingInc). Here are the highlights:

On feuding with Tessa Blanchard’s father, Tully:

“Tully [Blanchard] and I can sit together in front of a crowd, doing a Q&A today and just be right back in synch to where we were 30 years ago. He is such a professional and we just had great chemistry all around,” TA said. “Tessa [Blanchard] inherited that quality, that intangible thing that you either have or don’t, and she also has a passion for this thing called wrestling that her Dad, Grandfather and I are in love with and she is destined for great things. She really tries to stay positive, focused and always tries to be the best that she can be and bring out the best in others. I am just really proud of her as well as her mother is too.”

On being proud of Tessa Blanchard and her future:

“The match I saw her do at the Mae Young Classic was the best piece of work that I had seen her do to date. I know the person she was in the ring with was a seasoned pro, but I know Tessa was assertive, believable and charismatic that I always want to see come together for her,” TA said. “She comes from the right sheet of cloth and I think that she has her days when it is hard with her patience because she looks around and is hungry, but she just continues to fine tune this machine. She also knows that she can get much better than she is today. She knows that she will only improve with time, she is just anxious for it.”