Main Event Announced For ROH War Of The Worlds: Lowell Event

ROH issued the following:

The win/loss record of Matt Taven is filled with both quality and quantity. Since April 2017, Taven has defeated the previous three Ring of Honor World Champions in Adam Cole, Christopher Daniels, and, most recently, Cody in a First Blood Match while also defeating one of the longest-reigning champions in ROH history Jay Lethal twice. Add to those victories pinfall wins against former ROH World Television Champion Will Ospreay, Flip Gordon, current IWGP United States Champion Jay White, the legendary Ultimo Guerrero, and a pinfall victory over NWA Historic Welterweight Champion Volador Jr. to capture the prestigious championship in Mexico and Matt Taven has the most compelling case out of any ROH star to be the number one contender for the Ring of Honor World Championship.



The cries of Kingdom Conspiracy may draw quiet on Wednesday May 9th, as Taven gets a one-on-one opportunity to add the missing piece to the four points of the Kingdom crown and become just the second Grand Slam Champion in ROH history when he challenges Dalton Castle for the Ring of Honor World Championship STREAMING LIVE for HonorClub in the Main Event of the War of the Worlds – Lowell!



MAIN EVENT



RING OF HONOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP



RING OF HONOR WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE W/THE BOYS vs. HISTORIC WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPION MATT TAVEN W/THE KINGDOM



Taven became an instant star in Ring of Honor when he won the 2013 Top Prospect Tournament and then defeated Adam Cole to capture the Ring of Honor World Television Championship in his first match under contract. Since then, Taven has become one of the most decorated stars in ROH history, becoming just the second person to have held championships in ROH, CMLL, and New Japan while winning every active championship in ROH except for one: the Ring of Honor World Championship.



Taven has had just three opportunities to win his crown jewel and all but one of those opportunities took place less than two years into his ROH career with Taven later defeating two of those opponents. After fighting back from a devastating knee injury suffered at Final Battle 2015, Taven recast the Kingdom in his own image and is rising to his highest heights. If the element of surprise helped Taven win his early championships, the intersection of opportunity and experience will help him win the one championship he has not captured.



Capturing the World Championship for Taven will not be easy. Across the ring is Dalton Castle, the unflappable, colorful wrestling machine that defeated Cody for the World Championship at Final Battle and has had two more of the biggest victories of his career in defenses against Jay Lethal and Marty Scurll. Castle is wrestling on another level right now and his laser focus has enhanced his peacock-clawed grip on the ROH World Championship.



These two stars have met in tag team, six-man tag team, and multi-man matches but have never faced one another one-on-one. This first-time bout, the War of the Worlds – Lowell’s Main Event, is for the Ring of Honor World Championship and will be broadcast LIVE for HonorClub members! Will Taven crush the Kingdom Conspiracy or will Castle continue to grind, suplex, and submit his way to an extended reign as ROH World Champion? Join us LIVE, either in person, or for all HonorClub members to find out!



The War of the Worlds Tour returns this Spring with action from top to bottom featuring all of your favorite Ring of Honor and New Japan stars! Dream matches, feuds, and championships will all be decided as the Lowell, Toronto, and Royal Oak stops will be STREAMED LIVE for HonorClub with Chicago taking place as an international television taping! Limited tickets remain for all four stops but you do not want to waste any more time! These events WILL sell out – get your tickets now!



WAR OF THE WORLDS – LOWELL, LIVE FOR ALL HONORCLUB MEMBERS



WEDNESDAY, MAY 09TH

BELL TIME @ 07:30 PM EDT

LOWELL MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM

50 EAST MERRIMACK STREET

01852 LOWELL



MAIN EVENT

RING OF HONOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP



RING OF HONOR WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE W/THE BOYS vs. HISTORIC WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPION MATT TAVEN W/THE KINGDOM



SIGNED TO APPEAR:



ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION “PRO WRESTLING’S LAST REAL MAN” SILAS YOUNG

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS SOCAL UNCENSORED (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY)

IWGP UNITED STATES CHAMPION “SWITCHBLADE” JAY WHITE

“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY

THE YOUNG BUCKS

“THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL

ADAM PAGE

TETSUYA NAITO

SANADA

EVIL

BUSHI

HIROMU TAKAHASHI

THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK)

THE KINGDOM (TK O’RYAN & VINNY MARSEGLIA)

FLIP GORDON

JAY LETHAL

CHUCKIE T.

BULLY RAY

CHEESEBURGER

COAST 2 COAST (SHAHEEM ALI & LSG)

BEER CITY BRUISER & BRIAN MILONAS

ROCKY ROMERO

ROPPONGI 3K (SHO & YOH)