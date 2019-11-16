Main Event For This Year’s Starrcade Revealed

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

In a local advertisement for WWE Starrcade, it was revealed that the main event will be Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman inside a steel cage. It’s believed that at least part of the event will air on the WWE Network.

The event is scheduled for December 1st in Atlanta, GA.

