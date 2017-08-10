Main Event For Tonight’s GFW Impact, Sienna Teaser For Tonight, ACH Talks Super X Cup (Video)

– As noted, the last Super X Cup semi-final tournament match with ACH vs. Taiji Ishimori will take place on tonight’s GFW Impact episode. ACH is representing Chicago’s AAW promotion in the tournament while Ishimori is representing Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan. Above is video of ACH talking about the match. He says this does mean everything to him but what’s more important is what it means to the people that have supported him for years because he does this for them.

– GFW has confirmed that the main event of tonight’s Impact will feature Trevor Lee, Bobby Lashley and Low Ki taking on Unified World Heavyweight Champion Alberto El Patron, X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt and Matt Sydal in a Destination X preview.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight:

* Knockouts Champion Sienna opens the show with a “sit-in demonstration”

* The Veterans of War vs. Unified GFW Tag Team Champions The LAX

* Laredo Kid & Garza Jr. vs. El Hijo de Fantasma & Naomichi Marufuji

* Kongo Kong vs. Joseph Park & Grado

* ACH vs. Ishimori in the last Super X Cup semi-final tournament match

* Bobby Lashley and Matt Sydal have a sitdown with Dutch Mantel

* Lashley, Low Ki and Trevor Lee vs. Patron, Dutt and Sydal

– As noted, Sienna will demand answers on her Destination X match from GFW Executive Karen Jarrett during tonight’s Impact opening segment. GFW posted this slow motion video from Sienna’s recent Last Knockout Standing match with Rosemary to hype the segment and what’s next for Sienna. They wrote, “What will happen on Thursday night? @Sienna wants to know what awaits her at #DestX and will a new challenger emerge? #IMPACT Thursday!”