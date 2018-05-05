Main Event For WWE Backlash Revealed

According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Title will headline the upcoming WWE Backlash PPV.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs AJ Styles is penciled in for the main event tomorrow night at Backlash. Samoa Joe v Roman Reigns was considered but plans that were originally discussed for that match were dropped therefore no sense in closing with it. I’m unsure of what those plans were. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 5, 2018

The Backlash pay-per-view event takes place on May 6, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured. Here is the updated card:

Singles Match: Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

Singles Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass

WWE Title No DQ Match: AJ Styles © vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Seth Rollins © vs. The Miz

WWE United States Title Match: Jeff Hardy © vs. Randy Orton

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Nia Jax © vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Carmella © vs. Charlotte Flair

Tag Team Match: Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Pre-Show Match: Bayley vs. Ruby Riot