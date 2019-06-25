Main Event For WWE Extreme Rules Revealed

At Extreme Rules, Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will both put their titles on the line in a Mixed Tag Team Match in the hopes of getting Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans out of their hair once and for all.

Rollins and Lynch kicked off Monday night’s post-Stomping Grounds episode of Raw. They were interrupted by Corbin’s music, with Evans then ambushing Lynch. Rollins and Lynch fought off Corbin and Evans, then Corbin and Evans proposed the Mixed Tag Team Match for Extreme Rules.

Lynch accepted under the condition that Corbin and Evans couldn’t get another shot against Rollins and Lynch if they lost. Corbin and Evans wanted another stipulation, and Rollins accepted without hearing what it was. Corbin then said Rollins and Lynch’s titles would both be on the line in the match, which WWE is billing as a Winner Takes All Match.

Rollins retained the Universal Championship against Corbin in the main event of Stomping Grounds, while Lynch retained the Raw Women’s Championship against Evans in the opening match of the main card. Evans was the Special Guest Referee for Rollins vs. Corbin but was taken out by Lynch at the end of the match.

Extreme Rules takes place on July 14 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.