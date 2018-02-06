Main Event For WWE Fastlane Revealed

As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Kansas City, MO at the Sprint Center on the USA Network, the Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens match was declared a no contest due to interference from AJ Styles. It was announced that Styles would defend the WWE Title against Owens and Zayn in a Triple Threat Match at Fastlane.

WWE Fastlane is set to take place on Sunday, March 11th, 2018 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive SmackDown brand event and the final PPV event before Wrestlemania 34.