Main Event Of ROH Honor Reigns Supreme Event

ROH issued the following:

The Best Wrestling on the Planet returns to Atlanta, GA at historic Center Stage on Saturday February 10 for HONOR REIGNS SUPREME! All of your favorite Ring of Honor stars will do battle in the Peach State during a night of unforgettable action!



Atlanta has always supported ROH



For weeks, ROH fans have wondered what was on the mind of former ROH World Champion Cody. And in the moment that “The American Nightmare” took to the ring in Philadelphia to tell the world everything he was thinking, Matt Taven interrupted. Taven’s 2017 was the best year of his career with wins over several former world champions, but the arrogance and disrespect he has directed toward Cody has been similarly unmatched.



These two will captain trios in the main event of Honor Reigns Supreme in an attempt to settle the score!



MAIN EVENT

BULLET CLUB (“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY, “THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL, & CO-HOLDER ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP ADAM PAGE) vs. THE KINGDOM (MATT TAVEN, “THE BEST AROUND” TK O’RYAN, & “THE HORROR KING” VINNY MARSEGLIA)



Matt Taven has always had a disdain for Bullet Club. It is no secret that he has called them, among other things, Melvins. But Taven’s actions have always matched his words, particularly recently as Taven is on one of the hottest streaks of his career with recent wins against Jay Lethal, Will Ospreay, Flip Gordon, and Jay White. In 2018, Taven has called out former World Champion Cody, hoping to add his name to a list of former World Champions that includes Lethal and Adam Cole of men he has defeated. But more importantly, Taven knows that any shot fired and landed on Bullet Club will turn heads all across the wrestling world.



For Cody’s part, he is coming off a loss at Final Battle but is trying to recapture his focus heading into 2018. Cody, who meets Taven one-on-one in Nashville, is not coming to his hometown Atlanta alone, enlisting “The Villain” Marty Scurll and Adam Page, two men he found chemistry with in a television bout against SoCal Uncensored. The trio heads to Atlanta to take on Taven and his two Kingdom members “The Best Around” TK O’Ryan and “The Horror King” Vinny Marseglia in a HUGE six-man tag team main event!



On paper, Taven, O’Ryan, and Marseglia have a big advantage. The trio were the inaugural ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions and were never pinned or submitted as champions. The trio still says they are the rightful holders of the Championships and that they have never received an official rematch for the titles they say they never lost due to what they call a Kingdom Conspiracy.



On the opposite side of the ring, Cody, Scurll, and Page look to build on the chemistry found in Philly where they teamed for the first time. All three are undoubtedly skilled singles stars but can they function as well as The Kingdom do as a trio? Also lurking in the background: the recent question marks that have developed around Bullet Club that surfaced at New Year Dash and on the popular web series Being the Elite.



Can The Kingdom pick up a huge six-man win in the main event of Honor Reigns Supreme and put themselves at the front of the pecking order for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles or will Bullet Club, in Cody’s hometown, pick up the victory? Join us to find out!



There is nothing like the hard-hitting, in-your-face action ROH can deliver!



Ring of Honor presents HONOR REIGNS SUPREME

Local Time: Saturday, Feb 10, 2018 07:30pm EST

Center Stage

1374 West Peachtree Street

Atlanta, Georgia 30309



SIGNED TO COMPETE

ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE W/THE BOYS

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (ALEX SHELLEY & CHRIS SABIN)

ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION “PRO WRESTLING’S LAST REAL MAN” SILAS YOUNG

CO-HOLDERS ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS THE YOUNG BUCKS

JAY LETHAL

THE BRISCOES (JAY & MARK BRISCOE)

BEST FRIENDS (BERETTA & CHUCKIE T.)

SOCAL UNCENSORED (CHRISTOPHER DANIELS, FRANKIE KAZARIAN, & SCORPIO SKY)

SHANE TAYLOR

PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ

KENNY KING

FLIP GORDON