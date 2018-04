Bryan Alvarez reported on Tuesday’s edition of Wrestling Observer Live that as of Monday, the plan is to have Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title serve as the main event of WrestleMania 34.

Please keep in mind that plans change all the time in the WWE.

WrestleMania 34 is set to be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network.

