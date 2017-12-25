Main Event Revealed For WWE Fastlane

WWE Fastlane is set to take place on March 11th, 2018 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive SmackDown brand event and the final PPV event before Wrestlemania 34.

The website for the venue is listing the main event as a huge fatal five-way match for the WWE Championship featuring AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn vs Randy Orton vs Shinsuke Nakamura.

Here is the advertisement:

Sunday, March 11 2018

WWE FASTLANE comes to Columbus for the FIRST time!

Witness the final WWE Pay per View before Wrestlemania 34.

See your favorite WWE Smackdown Superstars in action live including:

WWE CHAMPION – AJ STYLES VS RANDY ORTON VS SHINSUKE NAKAMURA VS KEVIN OWENS VS SAMI ZAYN IN A FATAL FIVE WAY MATCH FOR THE WWE CHAMPIONSHIP!

PLUS,

CHARLOTTE

BOBBY ROODE

BARON CORBIN

JINDER MAHAL

NEW DAY

THE USOS

DOLPH ZIGGLER

PLUS MANY MORE! (Card subject to change)