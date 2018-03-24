Main Event Set For ROH Defy Or Deny Event

ROH issued the following:

Ring of Honor returns to Columbus, OH just ONE WEEK after the record-breaking Supercard of Honor! And the two men that will be competing in the Ring of Honor World Championship match at Supercard will be in the Main Event of Masters of the Craft – and they are being joined by two of the biggest, baddest ROH stars in an event that will be streamed LIVE for all HonorClub members!



Either current ROH World Champion Dalton Castle or Marty Scurll will leave New Orleans ROH World Champion and, with no ROH World Championship defense currently scheduled to take place at Steel City Excellence, it is all but guaranteed one of these men will be the champion when ROH returns to Columbus for Masters of the Craft!



Both of the two men that may emerge as World Champion will compete in the main event of Masters of the Craft, streaming live for HonorClub in just the third-ever Defy or Deny match! In this elimination match, if the World Champion wins, whomever is last eliminated cannot challenge for the World Championship as long as that person is still the champion. Should one of the three competitors who are not the champion win, they receive a future ROH World Championship shot!



With Castle and Scurll’s fate being decided one week before, the focus turns to the two largest men in the match! Punishment Martinez enters the main event with bad blood still brewing with “The Villain” Marty Scurll stemming from their hard-fought battle at 16th Anniversary! Martinez may look to target “The Villain” out of the gate but Scurll, Martinez, and Castle will also have to have their head on a swivel for The Beer City Bruiser! Bruiser is entered into this bout based on his impressive showing in his late entry into the ROH World Championship match at Honor Rising and has proved he can rise to the occasion in singles action!

With either Castle or Scurll entering as World Champion, each man has an opportunity to permanently cross the other, or Martinez or Bruiser, off of their list of potential contenders while Bruiser and Martinez have a chance to earn themselves a ROH World Championship opportunity! Who will win in this rare Defy or Deny main event? Join us to find out!



There is nothing like the fast-paced, in-your-face action of Ring of Honor LIVE! ROH returns to ExpressLive! for an event to be broadcast LIVE for HonorClub and tickets are moving fast! With previous ROH events in Columbus selling out and ROH tickets hotter than ever, don’t get locked out and get your tickets NOW!



If you can’t be there live, join us as Masters of the Craft will be streamed LIVE for HonorClub!



