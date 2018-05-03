Main Event Set For ROH War Of The Worlds: Chicago Event

ROH issued the following:

Los Ingobernables de Japon have had a grip on New Japan Pro-Wrestling since their formation in the fall of 2015. Naito revealed “King of Darkness” EVIL as his first partner in the group, and quickly adding BUSHI during the opening night of 2015’s World Tag League Tournament. 2016 saw the group add Sanada and, in the fall, a returning Hiromu Takahashi. The group has seen Naito capture the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, the IWGP Intercontinental Championship, New Japan Cup, and G1 Climax, while BUSHI has won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship, EVIL the NEVER Openweight Championship, EVIL, BUSHI, and Sanada win the NEVER Openweight Six-Men Championships, and EVIL and Sanada capture, and currently hold, the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships.



LIJ’s dominance over the last two-and-a-half years has only been matched worldwide by Bullet Club. Bullet Club has seen Cody hold the ROH World Championship while Marty Scurll dominated the ROH World Television Championship scene while winning the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship. Adam Page and the Young Bucks were ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions while the Bucks also captured the ROH World Tag Team and IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships all in the same time period.



Two of the most dominant groups in professional wrestling meet in the main event of Ring of Honor’s International Television Taping at War of the Worlds – Chicago!



LOS INGOBERNABLES DE JAPON (NAITO, EVIL, SANADA, HIROMU TAKAHASHI, & BUSHI) vs. BULLET CLUB (CODY, MARTY SCURLL, ADAM PAGE, & THE YOUNG BUCKS)



Both Bullet Club and LIJ have established themselves as dominant forces in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor and the two groups will meet FIVE ON FIVE in Chicago as the Main Event of the International Television Taping as part of the War of the Worlds Tour!



This ten-man tag is actually a rematch from last year’s War of the Worlds – UK London event and both groups have seen their stocks rise even higher since! Their leaders continued to grow with Naito competing in yet another Wrestle Kingdom main event while Cody held the ROH World Championship through Final Battle. Scurll has grown into a legitimate ROH World Championship contender with Adam Page turning into a bonafide star based on his won/loss record. On the LIJ side, EVIL and Sanada, the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, won the World Tag League defeating Bullet Club’s Guerrillas of Destiny in the finals to cap their huge year, as well.



The two teams met in London last summer with Naito picking up the win via his finishing move, Destino. And while the success of both groups perhaps has never reached higher heights, the dynamics have certainly changed. LIJ continues to function as a well-oiled machine while Bullet Club has shown cracks in their armor. Following his victory over Kenny Omega, Cody has assumed a self-appointed role as leader of Bullet Club and, based on the reactions of his Bullet Club teammates on their web series’ Being the Elite’s finale, not everyone outside of Adam Page agrees with that decision. Bullet Club will need to all be on the same page and firing on all cylinders if they want to defeat LIJ in Chicago!



Who will win this ten-man tag? Be the first to know and see it before it airs on television when Ring of Honor and New Japan return to Chicago for the War of the Worlds Tour! This event is an international television taping to be broadcast around the globe and will not be shown live for HonorClub.



There is nothing like seeing the hard-hitting, fast-paced, in-your-face action of ROH LIVE! Be there in Chicago to see all of your favorite stars from ROH and NJPW when the War of the Worlds Tour comes to Chicago on Sunday May 13!



RING OF HONOR WAR OF THE WORLDS TOUR – CHICAGO

INTERNATIONAL TELEVISION TAPING

SUNDAY, MAY 13THBELL TIME @ 07:00 PM CDT

THE ODEUM EXPO CENTER

1033 NORTH VILLA AVENUE

60181 VILLA PARK



ALREADY SIGNED



LOS INGOBERNABLES DE JAPON (NAITO, HIROMU TAKAHASHI, BUSHI, AND IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS EVIL & SANADA) vs. BULLET CLUB (CODY, MARTY SCURLL, ADAM PAGE, & THE YOUNG BUCKS)



SIGNED TO COMPETE

WOMEN OF HONOR CHAMPION SUMIE SAKAI

JUSHIN THUNDER LIGER

ROPPONGI 3K