Main Event Set For WWE Live Event At MSG

WWE returns to Madison Square Garden in New York City this July. The arena announced the main event for this upcoming live event, which is Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe. Here is the promotional material for this show:

WWE RETURNS TO THE WORLD’S MOST FAMOUS ARENA WITH THE SUMMERSLAM HEATWAVE TOUR!

FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER SEE RONDA ROUSEY LIVE IN ACTION AT MSG!

MAIN EVENT: ROMAN REIGNS VS. SAMOA JOE

PLUS MORE OF YOUR FAVORITE WWE SUPERSTARS INCLUDING:

BRAUN STROWMAN

SETH ROLLINS

FINN BALOR

THE MIZ

ALEXA BLISS

ASUKA

SASHA BANKS

ELIAS

THE BAR

MATT HARDY

BRAY WYATT

*CARD IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE*

WWE Superstar VIP Experience is $640 & includes:

• Premium Ringside Seat

• Meet & Greet and Autograph Opportunity with WWE Superstars*

• Exclusive Limited Edition 2018 WWE Souvenir Event Chair

• Three New Exclusive VIP Merchandise Items

• Limited Edition 2018 Autograph Book

• Matted Superstar Collage

• Commemorative VIP Ticket

• On-site Greeter

WWE VIP Merch Package is $399 & includes:

• Premium Floor Seat within the first 4 seats of the Superstar Entrance Aisle

• Exclusive Limited Edition 2018 WWE Souvenir Event Chair

• Matted Autographed Superstar Photo

• Three New Exclusive VIP Merchandise Items

• Official WWE Program and a Commemorative VIP Ticket