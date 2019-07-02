Major Angle Kicks Off This Week’s WWE RAW

On this week’s WWE RAW, Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley had a Falls Count Anywhere match. The match ended prematurely when Strowman speared Lashley through the entrance stage. Pyro and explosions went off as Corey Graves yelled out “holy shit.” There was a single camera angle as medical persona checked on Strowman and Lashley. Both superstars were taken out of the arena on stretchers.
