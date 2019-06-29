Major Botch Regarding Paul Heyman And Eric Bischoff?

It appears that the advertisements for next week with Paul Heyman appearing on RAW and Eric Bischoff appearing on Smackdown were done by mistake. Here is what Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted about the situation:

“Okay, so that was a screw up. I don’t know how it happened. I guess the gist of this is a couple of months ago people were going to Vince and Vince tries to micromanage everything […] people said you’re doing too much you’ve got to trust other people to run divisions and not micromanage everything so he agrees that certain people can run certain divisions so whoever sent out these email blasts does not report to Vince they report to someone else.”

“I don’t know who it is, I kinda have been told who in theory was the screw-up… I’ll put it this way someone screwed up in making it and someone screwed up in okaying it and it was sent out and Vince didn’t know and nobody who needed to know knew and it was out there.”

“Basically, when we found out they found out that it’s out there. I don’t wanna say it was a panic or anything like that, but it was not a happy time. The gist of everything is I guess you know it wasn’t supposed to happen, it wasn’t supposed to be out. Eric wasn’t booked on show on Tuesday, Heyman was probably not booked on television. He may have been booked on television in some form to do a television thing with Seth, in fact, I think he was. I think he was booked in a segment to do the same stuff he’s been doing. It wasn’t like he was going to re-do the show or be a TV General Manager, but I guess someone assumed that he was.”

“Like I said, Eric wasn’t even supposed to start for a couple of weeks, but you know he may be there on Tuesday because they advertised him he may not.”

Bryan Alvarez also commented:

“I start texting and emailing people there and I’m like ‘what’s going on? Just 24 hours ago these guys were not gonna be TV characters.”

“The first couple of people that I text are also baffled and one of them notes there was a meeting last night that went to 4:23 am but it was only Raw. Nobody has even pitched anything for SmackDown yet. I was also told that last week because of the pay-per-view, Vince didn’t even look at the SmackDown script until he was on his way to SmackDown.”