Major Debut For All Elite Wrestling Accidentally Spoiled?

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Jake Hager (fka Jack Swagger) was asked about a possible debut with AEW at Double or Nothing and here was his response:

“I don’t want to step in Jon Moxley’s shadow. I think that’s going to be a great debut for him, hopefully I’m still keeping my fingers crossed that’s were we see him at.”

“I think anything is possible. It’s awesome, awesome to be a part of this. It’s definitely why I left [WWE] in 2017 because I knew that pro wrestling was going to have such big opportunities and new platforms for young businessmen who are serious and who are trying to provide for their families to come out and excel and excel the way you want to and work with the people you want to and build your brand the way you want to which is the most important thing.”