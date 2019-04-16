Major Name Being Teased For Tonight’s SmackDown Live

WWE announced the following preview for tonight’s Smackdown Live:

The first night of the Superstar Shake-up was thrilling, to say the least. Although SmackDown LIVE is saying goodbye to Superstars like AJ Styles, The Miz, Rey Mysterio and Naomi, there is still plenty of intrigue as to who will be joining Team Blue.

The mystery has been heightened by Mr. McMahon, who will be revealing the biggest acquisition in SmackDown LIVE history tonight. Who has the WWE Chairman secured for the blue brand?

Last week, Paige revealed that not only has she been keeping an eye on WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics, but she’s also ready to unleash a new tag team of her own.

Just who does Paige have in her camp?

WrestleMania is in the rear-view mirror. The celebrations are over. Now, the challenging part of being WWE Champion begins for Kofi Kingston.

The Dreadlocked Dynamo got a taste of it last week when The Bar & Drew McIntyre interrupted his celebration with a challenge for a Six-Man Tag Team Match. Kofi and The New Day emerged victorious, but what will happen when new challengers emerge to try and take the WWE Championship away from him?

The Hardy Boyz took a huge step forward on their quest to become the greatest tag team in all of time and space last week when they defeated The Usos to become SmackDown Tag Team Champions, which marked their eighth WWE tag team title.

With Raw and SmackDown LIVE being shaken up this week, could a new team arrive to stake their claim to The Hardys’ newly-won titles? Find out when the Superstar Shake-up continues on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!