Major Name Reportedly Added To WWE RAW Reunion

John Pollock of POSTWrestling.com is reporting that John Cena is expected to be part of Monday night’s RAW Reunion special. Pollock noted that “it is unknown what role he will play on the broadcast but joins a stacked list of names including Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Kurt Angle, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Booker T., Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman among the dozens listed in advance.”

As previously reported, in a recent interview, John Cena was asked about a possible appearance on the show and this was his response while doing the “you can’t see me” gesture:

“They say it’s going to be one of the biggest RAWs of all time, and it’s certainly memorable. Um… we’ll see?”