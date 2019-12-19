Major Name Rumored For The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble

During a Q&A, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com was asked if he thinks Edge will return to the ring. Here was Johnson’s response:

“I do. We’ve heard that Edge signed a new deal with WWE that has a pretty nice upside. We also reported a few months ago he was in Pittsburgh for WWE business and that’s where WWE Wellness Policy head Dr. Joseph Maroon is headquartered. My gut feeling is we’ll see Edge in the Royal Rumble as a surprise (as that seems like the perfect place to make a big splash with a return for Wrestlemania season) and possibly even see him do a few matches on major events. I will point out that Edge has denied on social media that he’s doing anything, but the talk has persisted internally that he’s on the way back to the ring and I do believe there is something to it.”

In the meantime, Deadline reports that Edge has signed on for a movie entitled Money Plane which is a heist thriller that will also star Kelsey Grammar, Thomas Jane and Denise Richards.