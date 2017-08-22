Major Possible Spoiler For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Live (Photo)

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bobby Roode remained in the New York area after the other NXT talents flew back to Florida and it has been rumored that Roode’s debut on the main roster is imminent.

To further fuel speculation about his debut on the Smackdown Live brand, fans spotted Bobby Roode arriving at the Barclays Center today.

