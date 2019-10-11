Major Update Regarding Cain Velasquez’s Future With WWE

Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports that Cain Velasquez is now a “full-time” professional wrestler and noted the following:

“Cain Velasquez, the former two-time UFC heavyweight champion, has signed a lucrative, multiyear deal with WWE and has notified the UFC of his retirement, sources told ESPN on Friday.”

Raimondi added that Velasquez has been removed from the UFC’s USADA drug-testing pool as well as the UFC heavyweight rankings.

Velasquez recently commented on getting involved with WWE:

“This is definitely my focus. My family is into it. They love it. They’re super-excited. I haven’t seen them excited over something like this in a while. It’s cool.”