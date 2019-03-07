Mandy Rose Comments On Asuka’s Injury Scare At WWE Live Event

Smackdown Women’s Champion Asuka had an injury scare while wrestling Mandy Rose at Monday’s WWE live event in White Plains, New York.

According to fans in attendance, Rose dropped Asuka while apparently attempting a wheelbarrow facebuster. Asuka instead went for a victory roll reversal and ended up landing awkwardly on the side of her face/head. The match was immediately stopped.

Asuka was checked on the outside by WWE medical staff and eventually walked to the back. The bout was ruled a no contest since Asuka could not continue “due to injury.”

A short time later, Asuka claimed on Twitter that she was OK, writing “I’m sorry for worrying you. Hit my back but That’s fine.”

She also clarified earlier reports that it was a head or neck injury, saying “It is neither a concussion nor a neck.”

It is neither a concussion nor a neck. — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) March 5, 2019

During an interview with talkSPORT on Tuesday, Rose addressed Asuka’s injury scare.

“I was in my hometown last night, it was really great to be home. I had about 30 people – friends and family – there that were all front row. I had all my nieces and nephews and it was really amazing to have them all there. Of course, not everything always goes according to plan and accidents happen,” Rose said.

“So, unfortunately, there was a little accident and we took the proper precautions and thankfully, Asuka is fine and she’s doing OK. You know, stuff happens. You can’t dwell on it, you just gotta move on.”

Oh damn Mandy just dropped Asuka on her head/neck so hard. #WWEWhitePlains pic.twitter.com/JXeNF8ezcC — Kim (@kimberlasskick) March 5, 2019

Move was almost a reverse flapjack and Asuka tucked her head toward the end out of nowhere. Real scary. #WWEWhitePlains — ᴅᴀɴ ʜᴇᴠɪᴀ (@DanHevia) March 5, 2019

They called the match, Asuka walked out (thank god) holding her neck and head. #WWEWhitePlains pic.twitter.com/NNk2qcvCJS — ᴅᴀɴ ʜᴇᴠɪᴀ (@DanHevia) March 5, 2019

They called the match, Asuka walked out (thank god) holding her neck and head. #WWEWhitePlains pic.twitter.com/NNk2qcvCJS — ᴅᴀɴ ʜᴇᴠɪᴀ (@DanHevia) March 5, 2019

@RajGiri_303 match had to be stopped between Asuka and Mandy after Mandy dropped her on her head after a body slam pic.twitter.com/C7fJ3mkbys — Justin J. Lopez (@stellar_jl319) March 5, 2019

@ProWrestlingMag @PWStream asuka legit injured at wwe live event in white plains pic.twitter.com/eK2UcXsYUR — Nick Singer (@nicksinger25) March 5, 2019

With her SmackDown Women’s Championship Match against Asuka at WWE Fastlane only a few days away, Rose looked to firmly prove that she was ready for “The Empress of Tomorrow” by taking down Naomi on last night’s episode of SmackDown LIVE. After the win, Asuka arrived and wasted no time in dropping both Rose and Sonya Deville.