Mandy Rose Comments On State Of Brand Extension

In an interview with Planeta Wrestling, Mandy Rose commented on the state of the WWE brand extension and stars appearing on both brands:

“I think it’s great, why not mesh the brands more? I don’t think anything’s wrong with that. I think the crossing of the brands is great. It brings excitement, it brings you know anticipation of not knowing who’s gonna be on Monda Night RAW or Tuesday Night SmackDown. I think it’s awesome in general I think the women are just killing it so I mean people want to see the women right now. They’re breaking barriers, they’re doing everything and it’s an amazing time to be a woman right now. So I think it’s amazing that they are crossing brands.”