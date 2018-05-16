Mandy Rose Is What WWE Originally Wanted Emmalina Character To Be

Pro Wrestling Sheet’s James McKenna is reporting that when the Emmalina character didn’t work out with Emma, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon insisted Mandy Rose would be perfect for the character.
He added that the entrance has the feel that WWE wanted with the Emmalina gimmick. He posted the following:
fun fact : when they figured out emma wasnt going to fit well for the emmalina bit vince was adamant that mandy rose would be a good fit for the gimmick. damned if that entrance doesnt have a feel like what they were going for with the emmalina character. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/DvTCdJhMZk
— james mckenna (@chillhartman) May 16, 2018