Mandy Rose & Naomi Exchange Heated Words On Social Media

Mandy Rose and Naomi recently got into an interesting exchange through the power of social media that involved the mention of former WWE star Eva Marie. It all started once Rose brought up how Asuka got tired of Naomi and is now pursuing the SmackDown Women’s Title.

If you recall, she won a battle royal on an episode of SmackDown Live in order to earn the right to take on Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in a TLC Match next weekend at the TLC PPV event. During the exchange, Naomi called her a “bootleg Eva,” which is a shot at her for having a similar gimmick to Marie.

“@NaomiWWE I actually feel kinda bad for you sis… Even @WWEAsuka got tired of you & now has a #TLC title match… AND You’re the reason u and ur hubby just lost in #MMC … NOW WHAT ?!?!”

. @NaomiWWE I actually feel kinda bad for you sis… Even @WWEAsuka got tired of you & now has a #TLC title match…

AND

You’re the reason u and ur hubby just lost in #MMC … NOW WHAT ?!?! 🤷‍♀️ — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) December 8, 2018

“I am not your sis! How can someone so beautiful on the outside be so damn ugly inside ? Keep it up #bootlegEva and I’ll finish snatching you like I was before.”

I am not your sis! How can someone so beautiful on the outside be so damn ugly inside ? Keep it up #bootlegEva and I’ll finish snatching you like I was before https://t.co/rQPURLnzs8 — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) December 8, 2018

“Aww you sound just like all these little trolls on here … You people have no idea what to do when you see real women like Eva and myself, except hate on em’… #SoOriginal.”