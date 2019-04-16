Mandy Rose Reacts To Asuka Dissing Her Bikini Pic, Dana Brooke On Main Event, Maryse

— Following WrestleMania 35, Mandy Rose went on vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands and took part in a bikini photo shoot for her free app. “The Golden Goddess” tweeted an image from the shoot, which drew a negative response from Asuka in the form of emoticons indicating that Mandy’s booty makes her sick.

Rose responded:

— The following two matches were taped Monday night in Montreal, Quebec, Canada for the April 18 episode of WWE Main Event:

Dana Brooke vs. Tamina
Otis and Tucker vs. Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel

— Maryse revealed on her Instagram Story that she was backstage at Raw in her hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

