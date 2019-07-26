Mandy Rose Talks Life After WWE, Injured NXT Star Returns

– In an interview with TheWrap.com, Mandy Rose talked about her WWE career and her future:

“Being a WWE Superstar, you have– I don’t want to say a short shelf life, but it’s more like sometimes you’ve got to look to the future and you’ve gotta plan ahead. It’s not gonna last forever.”

– Tegan Knox, who injured her knee during the Mae Young Classic last year, made her return to action at Thursday night’s NXT live event.