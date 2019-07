It may have seemed like Maria Kanellis announcing that she was pregnant was just an excuse to get out of Becky Lynch’s reach on Raw, but it turns out that she was telling the truth.

Maria confirmed today in an Instagram post that she is, in fact, expecting her second child.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Maria informed WWE officials she was expecting again after she and Mike Kanellis signed new five-year contracts with the company last month.