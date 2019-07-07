Maria Kanellis Continues To Speak Out Against Her Critics

Maria Kanellis has continued to respond to her critics on social media:
Fans circa 2009: I can’t believe they treat ditzy Maria so bad. Why are the matches so short? Why can’t a Diva be older than 35? Why aren’t women in Main events? Where are women’s rights? #givedivasachance #divasevolution Fans circa 2019: I can’t believe Maria got pregnant again! How dare she have a family? She’s so old! She can’t work and have a family! Women wrestlers can’t be multifaceted!! Blah blah blah!! #toughasamother #15yearsofbreakingboundries #useyourvoice #megaphoneforchange #neverafraid #alwayslearning #fortheworkingmoms #fightfromtheinside
Show that, I’m Pregnant not Powerless. I’d like to show my daughter that having a family isn’t a downgrade for a career. That being dedicated matters. That 15 years experience matters. That you can choose your own adventure. https://t.co/JZJqqF6W4f
I’ll still “complain” I have freedom of speech. I also have the ability to change things by using my voice. I.e. first woman to sign a contract with ROH, first woman to work long term with New Japan, etc… you may not like it. But I don’t do it for you. https://t.co/cxpxim5FSs
Talking to the company and stirring the pot on Twitter are not mutually exclusive. I can do both. You have no idea what goes on behind the scenes. Twitter is just one tool in the toolbox. Plus, people like you that don’t get it, never will. https://t.co/JscRFZoEB9
