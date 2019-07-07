Maria Kanellis Continues To Speak Out Against Her Critics

View this post on Instagram

Fans circa 2009: I can’t believe they treat ditzy Maria so bad. Why are the matches so short? Why can’t a Diva be older than 35? Why aren’t women in Main events? Where are women’s rights? #givedivasachance #divasevolution Fans circa 2019: I can’t believe Maria got pregnant again! How dare she have a family? She’s so old! She can’t work and have a family! Women wrestlers can’t be multifaceted!! Blah blah blah!! #toughasamother #15yearsofbreakingboundries #useyourvoice #megaphoneforchange #neverafraid #alwayslearning #fortheworkingmoms #fightfromtheinside