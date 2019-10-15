Maria Kanellis Sets The Record Straight About Her and Mike

Maria Kanellis posted the following on Instagram in regards to her and Mike’s status with WWE:

1. Family first. 2. I love and support my husband. 3. I make no apologies for either of my pregnancies. 4. Mike never went to rehab nor did WWE pay for it. 5. Mikes addiction was from about September 2013-July 2017. 6. We debuted in June 2017. 7. He never took time off. 8. I have not asked for my release. 9. You can unfollow me at anytime if you don’t like what I stand for. 10. Suck it. P.S. Have a nice day!