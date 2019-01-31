Maria Kanellis’ Tribute To WWE Divas Championship At Royal Rumble, Becky Lynch

— The Women’s Royal Rumble Match on Sunday featured the in-ring return of Maria Kanellis. She got eliminated by Alicia Fox, but not before getting some shots in on Charlotte Flair, Lacey Evans, and Ember Moon, among others.

Following the show, Maria took to Instagram to show off the jacket she wore for her ring entrance. As you can see below, she got it airbrushed with a tribute to the Divas Championship — a title she never held. It instead reads “Mother Champion.”

— Wednesday was “The Man”‘s birthday as Becky Lynch turned 32 years old.

Vince McMahon took to Twitter to wish Lynch a happy birthday.

Unflinching, uncompromising and unmistakably The Man. Happy Birthday to @BeckyLynchWWE! pic.twitter.com/6lSoHe7EP8 — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) January 30, 2019

Her response:

Got some new earrings to match that brass ring I own. https://t.co/9wdxbRgoYW — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 30, 2019

After choosing Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey as her WrestleMania opponent, Lynch told Rousey to wish her a happy birthday.

Ronnie, wish The Man a happy birthday you little weirdo. pic.twitter.com/Tei29bCRRI — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 30, 2019

Lynch shares a birthday with 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick, who turns 36 years old.