Mark Cuban Talks AXS TV’s Future Plans For NJPW, If Vince McMahon Thinks NJPW Is A Threat, More

Dallas Maverick and AXS TV Owner Mark Cuban recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of SI.com to talk about various topics. Here are the highlights.

AXS TV’s future plans for NJPW:

“We’re looking to expand it on Friday nights,” Cuban said in an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated. “We want to do more live, as opposed to the delay, and we’re talking to them about special events.”

If he thinks Vince McMahon views NJPW and AXS TV as a threat:

“No, he thinks we’re just little sh—,” said Cuban. “We’re not a threat because of the language. That’s the biggest challenge, the language. But if you’re a purist for wrestling, and you like the action, it’s the best promotion by far. People here aren’t going to connect as directly, but if you really love wrestling, then it’s a no-brainer.”