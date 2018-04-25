Mark Henry Addresses Coming Out Of Retirement To Compete At WWE Greatest Royal Rumble

WWE has released this video of WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry explaining why he returning to in-ring action by competing at the upcoming Greatest Royal Rumble event despite being retired for 10 months. He noted that he’s doing it for the kids.

The WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event takes place on Friday, April 27, 2018 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium and will air on the WWE Network with a special start time of 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT with the event airing one hour later. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.