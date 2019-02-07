Mark Henry and Bully Ray Address Big Randy Orton Rumor

During the latest edition of Busted Open Radio on Sirius XM, Mark Henry addressed the rumor that Randy Orton is open to possibly joining All Elite Wrestling once his WWE deal is up:

“He’s always been a good businessman. He’s always, you know took the backseat when he should have said, ‘Hey guys, I’m not doing that.’ He’s always been a good businessman. So why wouldn’t he be a good businessman and say, ‘You know what? I need to entertain this conversation.”

“It’s not about the money, it’s about creative control. I think that it would be more creative control and time off with Randy.”

Bully Ray gave his thoughts as well:

“They have money. They will offer more creative freedom. They will have a much more wrestler friendly schedule. He’s done it all where he is now, why wouldn’t he be open to it?”