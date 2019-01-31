Mark Henry Comments On Ronda Rousey Getting Booed

During an appearance on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Mark Henry talked about Ronda Rousey getting booed at WWE events:

“Ronda falls under the same category as Michael Jordan, she falls in the same category as Larry Bird, and LeBron [James], and guys that are Kevin Duran, like, she is great!” Henry exclaimed. “She suffers from the greatness hate. Brady has been to the Superbowl nine times, he’s won five of nine. There’s a lot of quarterbacks that never get to go to a Superbowl. Why would you ever hate somebody that was better than Joe Montana? Yeah, I said it! [Brady] was better than Joe Montana. And Ronda is getting the great hate, and we’ll talk about that later, but I’m just saying, of course there’s gonna be people that has animosity against her. Because she earned a level of respect that most of us will never see.”

“[Rousey] shows up at the airport, ‘Hey Ms. Rousey, can I get your bags?,'” Henry imitated. “You get to the car, ‘Can I stop and can I get you anything? You want something to drink? You want something to eat? You need to stop and use the restroom – anything you need, just let me know. I’m here for you.’ You walk in the room, you bypass all the tables and you go to the front. ‘Oh, I’m sorry, you’re not in the front. We’re gonna put you on stage.’ Ronda’s getting the level of attention and the level of greatness that people will never ever see. Even the best won’t see that kind of stuff because there’s only a few Muhammad Ali’s, there’s only a few Michael Jordans, and there’s a Ronda Rousey. And for somebody to hate that means they’re, 1. jealous, 2. not understanding of what greatness looks like up close.”