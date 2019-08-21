Mark Henry Comments On WWE vs. AEW

During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry gave his thoughts on the NXT brand going head-to-head with AEW on Wednesday nights:

“Vince looks at wrestling as being his. If you try to take something that belongs to him, he’s going to cut your hand off. Reach on my plate while I’m eating and see what happens to your hand. I’m gonna stab you in the top of your hand with a fork. That’s Vince. Wrestling is his plate, and you are reaching into his plate.”

“I don’t know nobody that likes to fight and be a tough guy more than him. Sometimes you can do it with your fists or a pencil, and Vince can do it with both.”