WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has confirmed his entry into the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Match by posting the following on his official Instagram account:

I guess I’m not retired! A post shared by Mark Henry (@themarkhenry) on Apr 22, 2018 at 11:51pm PDT

The WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event takes place on Friday, April 27, 2018 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium and will air on the WWE Network with a special start time of 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT with the event airing one hour later. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.