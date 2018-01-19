Mark Henry Discusses Daniel Bryan’s Situation With WWE, Main Roster, More

The following was sent to us:

WWE Superstar Mark Henry was on Busted Open with Dave Lagreca and Bully Ray (fka Bubba Ray Dudley) yesterday and confirmed that he has signed an Ambassadors deal with the WWE. Below are two audio clips from his appearance:

Mark talks about Daniel Bryan and his current injury situation with the WWE. Mark says that Daniel Bryan is the Gale Sayers of wrestling and he should be in the Hall of Fame, but that his career isn’t over yet. He says that Vince will need definitive proof that Daniel Bryan can get in the ring and not get paralyzed and end up in a wheel chair for the rest of his career. Vince could not live with that on his conscience.

"He's great, he's the Gale Sayers of wrestling. He should be in the Hall of Fame when he's done, but he's not done yet." – @TheMarkHenry tells @davidlagreca1 & @bullyray5150 that they will need definitive proof to clear @WWEDanielBryan #SDLive #RAW #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/XRSNbQOS52 — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) January 18, 2018

Mark also talks about who on the roster right now excites him. He mentions that he loves the “action” of Roman Reigns, and that he’s a tough guy that you feel when he gets hit, his face is very descriptive. He then say “As far as someone that when they come on the TV, I really want to watch what happens next: Finn Balor.” He says he’d like to see him take a more prominent role, but that’s up to him. He needs to be ambitious. He says he and Bully Ray may need to sit down and tell him who he really is. He says Finn needs to believe in himself to the point where it’s real. He says our fans think wrestling is real, and the talent need to believe it’s real too. But to Finn, he doesn’t know yet just how real it can be.

On an unrelated note, I’m pleased to tell you that yesterday was our first show in our new live timeslot! Busted Open is now weekdays from 9a-Noon Eastern Time with a replay immediately following from Noon-3pm Eastern Time on SiriusXM Rush Channel 93! So from now on, please include the following in any of our posts: “Busted Open with Dave Lagreca and Bully Ray can be heard weekdays from 9a-Noon ET with a replay from Noon-3pm ET only on SiriusXM Rush Channel 93 or any time On Demand on the SiriusXM App.”