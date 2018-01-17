Mark Henry Discusses Reports That He’s Retired

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry was recently interviewed by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. Here are the highlights.

On retirement rumors:

“I am not retired. There is still a lot I can do.”

His first appearance as a member of The Nation of Domination:

“That was the first time I was on television with the Nation. Dwayne was introducing me to Ron and said, ‘Hey, I got you a present. I got you the World’s Strongest Man.’ I was their heater, their enforcer, and I really wasn’t supposed to say anything. My job was to stand there and look big.

“I said to Ron, ‘I’m here for you’ and Ron shouted, ‘Shut up! Nobody’s talking to you!’ I was like, ‘Oh s—, is he being serious?’ Afterward, Ron told me, ‘Later on, you’ll have all the opportunity in the world to talk. But I was in my moment, and you can’t step on somebody else’s moment.’ It took a second, but I understood what he meant. You can’t always make it about you. That was a learning experience.”