Mark Henry Gives High Praise To Seth Rollins, WWE No Longer Advertising Samoa Joe For MSG Event

– WWE is no longer advertising Samoa Joe for the live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 7th. It should be noted that MSG is still advertising Reigns vs. Joe for the upcoming show. It’s possible that MSG updates the lineup in the coming days.

– WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry gave some high praise to Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins’ latest work in WWE on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio.

“Seth Rollins is, right now, for your money, he’s one of the most exciting guys wrestling,” Henry said. “He’s getting into that ‘great’ stratusphere, like beyond elite. He’s becoming—dare I say—Hall Of Fame caliber. He’s going to be one of the best before it’s all said and done with.”