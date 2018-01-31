Mark Henry Gives Insight His Current Role With WWE

Former WWE Champion Mark Henry recently spoke with 6 ABC Action News (transcript via Wrestlinginc.com), and explained his current role with WWE. Here is what he had to say:



“For the most part, my whole deal right now is trying to bring more awareness to the WWE, it’s charities, [and] its programs. Travel the world and introduce our business to people that don’t have the WWE. Our developmental franchise, NXT, I scout. There’s guys in the company now: Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, [and] Apollo Crews that I’ve helped cultivate, ya know and say, ‘Hey, that guy can do something. Bring him in.’”