The following was sent to us:

Mark Henry Joins “Busted Open” on SiriusXM

Longtime wrestling star and two-time champion will host SiriusXM’s exclusive pro wrestling show every Tuesday

NEW YORK – January 30, 2018 – SiriusXM announced today that longtime pro wrestler Mark Henry has joined SiriusXM as co-host of the popular wrestling show, Busted Open, alongside SiriusXM’s Dave LaGreca.

Busted Open can be heard nationwide every weekday in its new time slot, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET, on SiriusXM Rush, channel 93 on satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.

Henry makes his debut today, January 30, and will host the show every Tuesday, bringing his powerful personality and insider information to wrestling fans across the country. He and LaGreca will also take calls from listeners and discuss the headline stories happening across the world of wrestling.

“I love wrestling and absolutely adore our fans. I’m very excited to join the Busted Open and SiriusXM family. Fans will enjoy great weekly analysis, special behind the scenes insight and we will all have a lot of fun,” said Henry.

Henry was an Olympic weightlifter and medalist in the Pan American Games before becoming an ECW and WWE wrestling star, and brings more than 20 years of in-ring experience to SiriusXM Rush. He won the ECW World Heavyweight Championship in 2008 and WWE’s World Heavyweight Championship in 2011, and is still active with WWE.

For more info go to www.SiriusXM.com/Rush.

Busted Open is hosted by LaGreca and longtime wrestler Bully Ray on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

SiriusXM subscribers with streaming access can also listen to SiriusXM’s 200+ channels – including SiriusXM Rush – at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, Sony PlayStation, Sonos speakers and more. Go to SiriusXM www.SiriusXM.com/AtHome to learn more.