Mark Henry Thinks Ronda Rousey Should Try To Earn The Locker Room Respect

Mark Henry discussed Ronda Rousey’s WWE future on Busted Open Radio this week. Here are the highlights:

Ronda Rousey adapting into the locker room:

“I’m hopeful that Ronda will make the necessary moves to go in and integrate into the locker room peacefully. It’s going to be good for everybody to have her on a card, and they have to find a common ground. You cannot have a lot of animosities built up and start to turn the fans against the people working with you. I think that’s poor business. I think it they all have to come to an agreement. It might be one of those locker room moments where you go ‘hey guys, can I talk to you all for a second?’ and some people might go ‘go throw yourself off a bridge’ and won’t come. For the most part, I think you can pull together an audience to get your point across.”

What Rousey should do:

“I think she should try to babyface everyone. She should go in there, be nice and try to be respectful until someone makes her not nice. At least give everybody the benefit of the doubt and say ‘hey, I don’t know everything, and I’m gonna be looking on everybody to teach me some stuff. Please, I want to be a major player, and I want to help everybody along, but I need to be helped in order for that to happen.’”