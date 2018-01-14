Northeast Wrestling has announced that former WWE World champion Mark Henry will be appearing at their Wrestlefest XXII event in Waterbury, CT on March 2nd, which is one of the company’s big cornerstone events of the year.
Henry will be appearing before the show for autographs and photos.
Mark Henry To Appear At Wrestlefest XXII Show
Northeast Wrestling has announced that former WWE World champion Mark Henry will be appearing at their Wrestlefest XXII event in Waterbury, CT on March 2nd, which is one of the company’s big cornerstone events of the year.