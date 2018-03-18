Mark Henry To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame This Year

Longtime WWE star Mark Henry will be the latest name inducted into the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Class joining Bill Goldberg, The Dudley Boyz, Ivory, Jeff Jarrett, Hillbilly Jim, Kid Rock and Warrior Award recipient Jarius “JJ” Robertson.



The new WrestleMania magazine notes that Henry will be inducted with the title of “From The Hall Of Pain To The Hall Of Fame”. WWE is expected to officially announce his HOF induction tomorrow.

WWE holds their 2018 Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday, April 6th in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center.